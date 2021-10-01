Coi Leray Release Vevo Performance Video for “Bout Me”

2021 has been a career-making year for Coi, beginning with the release of “No More Parties,” (which quickly went viral on TikTok), “BIG PURR (Prrdd)” (eaturing Pooh Sheisty, and finally her solo “Bout Me.” Support from industry heavyweights like Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, CityGirls JT and Yung Miami and more followed, along with […]

2021 has been a career-making year for Coi, beginning with the release of “No More Parties,” (which quickly went viral on TikTok), “BIG PURR (Prrdd)” (eaturing Pooh Sheisty, and finally her solo “Bout Me.” Support from industry heavyweights like Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, CityGirls JT and Yung Miami and more followed, along with a set at Rolling Loud and a spot starring in a new campaign for the SKIMS “Cozy Collection” by Kim Kardashian West.Coi’s momentum shows no signs of letting up. Instead, she plans to harness her success into diversifying her sound.

“As I get older and as I progress and get better as an artist, I see myself getting deeper into my music with my emotions,” Coi says, “There’s twerking music, pain music, some R&B, and some trap. I just want to give them something that is to my full potential. I want to take them to a place that they’ve never been before. It’s now or never, and the time is now.”