ColdHeartedAC x Veeze – “Last Of A Dying Breed”

According to ColdHeartedAC or “AC” as his friends call him, this new track “Last of a Dying Breed” symbolizes everything that is “AC” as this West Coast, Los Angeles based talent proves he’s the “Last of a Dying Breed.”

“I am the Last of a Dying Breed, genuine people on this earth are scarce, mentors like Nipsey Hussle and Hollow da Don that put loyalty over money is a rare thing there’s only a few people left.” Knowing that I train my self to be the best I can be whether I’m running my car-rental, clothes , credit repair, or mobile tinting businesses.”

Getting love across the map, AC noted that Houston especially has been welcoming to him.

“I try to be the best at it while making movies on these beats it’s starting to pay off . The love I get in Houston from J Prince and Johnny Dang to New York from my switch the game up homies Hfrost and lilagz has nothing to do with music”