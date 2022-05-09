Colourfulmula Claims That His Music and Art With Chief Keef Were Leaked

Colourfulmula believes that artists must always keep making music or workaround ideas and musical pieces as that helps them build momentum and keeps them consistent on their path to success.

After giving major hits like “Plus Tax” and “Coldwater”, Colourfulmula also wishes to collaborate on his upcoming songs with other top artists in the industry. The kind of success and level of momentum a few individuals and professionals create in their respective careers cannot just be attributed to the advent of technology. One cannot go without crediting the immense passion, hard work, and incessant efforts of individuals who determinedly move forward to combine their astute and creative ideas and visions with the latest technologies to create thrilling experiences for the people they serve or cater to through their work.

Who better than Casimir Spaulding, popularly known as Colourfulmula, to serve as an example here as a musician, rapper, and musical artist, who has always astonished listeners and music lovers with his incredible tracks. Also, his music with Chief Keef is going to be released soon with some projects in the future.

His latest track, Sun Comes Up, is just another proof of his rising presence as a musician in the American music scene. The Los Angeles-based musician, after attaining enormous views, streams, and appreciation from listeners for his song Sun Comes Up, is all excited for the many upcoming tracks he has been creating consistently.

He believes that artists must always keep making music or workaround ideas and musical pieces as that helps them build momentum and keeps them consistent on their path to success. He has been doing exactly that and thus has been able to impress audiences with his refreshing music pieces and his euphonic sound that deeply connects with people instantly.

His upcoming songs may even see him collaborating with many other top artists in the industry to provide listeners and music lovers with enhanced musical experiences and a different musical vibe to their ears and souls. Apart from Sun Comes Up, his songs, like Plus Tax, Double Double, Coldwater, Hell Yeah, Free Tizzy, Walkin’ Faucet, and Covid 19, have also done exceedingly well on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.

The rising musician is quite excited about the thrilling new experiences he aims to give audiences with his upcoming songs soon.