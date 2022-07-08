Compound Just Released His Latest Song “On That (Remix)”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Compound’s journey as an artist is only just getting started. As he’s proven thus far, he will not keep his fans waiting for new music

From LA, Compound is a rapper, producer, songwriter, and even manager that has proven himself in the music industry over the last couple of years. Releasing his first single back in 2019, the multi-talent has gone on to release a massive catalog of music and has seen hundreds of thousands of streams to date. Constantly releasing new music, Compound has kept his audience on their toes.

Compound just put out his 7th single of the year titled “On That (Remix)”, featuring vocals from the legend Jim Jones and Uchi Kinte. The trio complements each other nicely despite their sounds being vastly different.

Compound's journey as an artist is only just getting started. As he's proven thus far, he will not keep his fans waiting for new music and is always fine-tuning his sound.

Follow the creative’s journey on Instagram @iamcompound

Listen to “On That (Remix)” below: