Cool Boy Bobby Connects With Project Pat & Gangsta Boo For “Bounce”

This is easily one of the dopest beats I’ve heard; It is mean and as dynamic as it will get.

Nashville producer Cool Boy Bobby has collaborated with Scotty ATL, Lil Flip, and even Jellyroll. If you aren’t familiar with his music catalog, you’re missing out and probably in the majority. You can never have too many strip club anthems in your music library, right? If you need to add a brand new one to your library, I highly recommend it be Cool Boy Bobby’s “BOUNCE” featuring Project Pat & Gangsta Boo.

Gangsta Boo provides a nonchalant sound that exemplifies the personality of an experienced trapper. Pat has one of the best rap styles ever! Project Pat still has the same flow as in the old days. Follow his Instagram: @yapcampaign

https://music.apple.com/sg/album/bounce-feat-gangsta-boo-single/1646434370