Crosstown Beezy- “Slam Dunk”

Fresh out of hibernation and ready to hit the rap once again, Carolina rapper, Crosstown Beezy delivers new banger, titled “Slam Dunk, off his new EP, CTB that’s set to drop this Spring on power house indie label, Hazardous Records.

The new single has a sample of the classic hit “Rain” by SWV, infused with slapping snares and a kick drum that dropsin your chest! Crosstown Beezy delivers some of his best vocal work ever, with this new

single. Feel free to hit that play button below and vibe out to “Slam Dunk”.