Just when you thought there were no more pioneers in rap, Spottie Wifi does the unlikely. “The world’s best and only CryptoPunk rapper” has revealed his latest song and music video for “The King’s Alpha,” which features the great Snoop Dogg. The single is the first off the album of the same title, set for an April release.
The opus will be a “biographical underdog” story of Spottie Wifi. The album and song highlight his work Bun B, Jim Jones, Lil Wayne and even opening for Eminem at ApeFest. He was instrumental in developing the NFT strategy for Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records. So far, the DoggFather has amassed $44 million in Web3, in part due to Spottie Wifi’s tunnel vision. The video was filmed primarily at Snoop Dogg’s compound in Los Angeles so get a view of it.