Crypto Rapper Spottie Wifi Teams With Snoop Dogg For “The King’s Alpha”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Spottie WiFi has joined forces with Snoop Dogg to tell his life story in lyrics. Check out what the Crypto Rapper is saying in “The King’s Alpha.”

Just when you thought there were no more pioneers in rap, Spottie Wifi does the unlikely. “The world’s best and only CryptoPunk rapper” has revealed his latest song and music video for “The King’s Alpha,” which features the great Snoop Dogg. The single is the first off the album of the same title, set for an April release.

The opus will be a “biographical underdog” story of Spottie Wifi. The album and song highlight his work Bun B, Jim Jones, Lil Wayne and even opening for Eminem at ApeFest. He was instrumental in developing the NFT strategy for Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records. So far, the DoggFather has amassed $44 million in Web3, in part due to Spottie Wifi’s tunnel vision. The video was filmed primarily at Snoop Dogg’s compound in Los Angeles so get a view of it.