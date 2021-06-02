Curren$y’s New Artist Alia Fleury is Getting Ready to Bless us with New EP

Iconic rapper Curren$y has found himself a new star to sign to Jet Life Records. Her self entitled EP Letters To Him produced by the Platter Boyz is a collection of tracks produced by Clara Boys that convey the emotions, frustrations, healing, and liberations that exist when experiencing breakups, situationships, and heartache.

New Orleans has birthed and raised many movements and genres, from Jazz to hip-hop’s bounce sub-culture that conquered national airwaves in the early 2000s. Among the gems this city offers is rising talent, scientist, singer, and songwriter Alia Fleury.

Born and raised in the Seventh Ward, Alia’s formation aligned with the city’s musical nature. Growing up in a musical family, the very essence of the city’s festival culture and the soulful tunes of Jill Scott, Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, and Aretha Franklin played significant roles in her artistic development. As a result, her profound, melodic tones take form in both upbeat and smooth R&B tracks.

Iconic rapper Curren$y has found himself a new star to sign to Jet Life Records. Her self entitled EP Letters To Him produced by the Platter Boyz is a collection of tracks produced by Clara Boys that convey the emotions, frustrations, healing, and liberations that exist when experiencing breakups, situationships, and heartache. On “Call You Back,” Alia embraces “too little too late” — answering to the late callback and reply with a boss mentality. Self-awareness strongly exists in “Easy To Love.” For “Four Seasons,” the singer symbolizes the emotions and progression of a relationship with the year’s four seasons.

The longest track of the EP, “Ready,” evokes the sexual desires one may have without the longing for a relationship, while “About Me” explores the sentiments of a broken-hearted person facing the harsh reality of their ex moving on and living their best life.

On growing up New Orleans Alia says, “There’s always music around you inspiring you to get involved in it. If it’s in your heart, if you have a love for music, then you’re always going to be inspired living here because it’s everywhere you walk down the street, somebody is playing the saxophone on the corner.”

With Letters To Him, Alia hopes her listeners walk out feeling seen, heard, and thought of. That they are not alone and that we all go through many seasons of relationships, breakups, jealousy, and glow-up.

Alia Fleury’s artistry embodies her personal life experiences, the joy, and instrumental influences shaped by her New Orleans upbringing. She croon’s her way to broken hearts, comforting and aiding the listener while delivering a sensual unique essence to R&B.

