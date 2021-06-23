D Watkins- “I Like You” Ft. Artimar Cole Video

Cincinnati, Ohio native D Watkins emerges as one of the R&B game’s hot new prodigies. Watkins has been singing since he was 14 years old and gained initial inspiration from his dad who was in an R&B group in the 80s.

D Watkins dropped an album on YouTube titled “Elevation” that gained several fans’ attention. Another single of his to check out is “Ride” which drops next week.

D Watkins makes his presence known with his diverse levels of tempos. He also provides a mixture of life, love and storytelling.

Before relocating to Atlanta, Georgia D Watkins learned the music industry while having unlimited access to his family’s studio. One of his musical influences is the iconic Michael Jackson.

D’s soulful genius has gained the attention of some of the most respected critics. Before singing, D was always a passionate self-starter with the eye of the tiger.

Keep an ear and eye of for D for all future projects. Check out his video for “I Like You.”