DaKidRiz Drops Latest Single “Alright” & Planning His Next Move

DaKidRiz is an artist from Canton, Ohio who first gained traction on SoundCloud in 2014 with his first release “Ohio”. A year later, the rapper officially debuted “I Aint Got No Choice” and his career as an artist was born. Now more dedicated than ever, DaKidRiz is expanding all facets of his career.

DaKidRiz is currently under project management with DJ ESudd who is popular for his work as 2 Chainz’s official DJ. And being managed by Adam Cole, the rapper has put all the pieces in place to take his career to the next level. All that’s left is more music and time.

Ready to up his game, DaKidRiz dropped his most popular single to date titled “Alright”. The single offers a softer, groovierlisten. Lasting just under 3 minutes, DaKidRiz doesn’t waste a second showcasing his unique rap style and sound. “Alright” is extremely catchy and well worth an addition to your summer playlist.

As we wait for more music to be released from DaKidRiz be sure to check out his latest release “Alright” and other songs below:

Follow the creative on Instagram to keep up with his journeyand for updates on new music:

@dakidriz