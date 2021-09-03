Dan Folger Gets In His Feels On “Cold Heart”

The artist channels his energy on “Cold Heart”. Lasting just over 3 minutes in run time, “Cold Heart” offers a soft, yet emotional instrumental.

Dan Folger, normally known for plugging people in the music industry with jewelry, recently diversified his personal brand by dropping music on all streaming platforms.

The artist channels his energy on “Cold Heart”. Lasting just over 3 minutes in run time, “Cold Heart” offers a soft, yet emotional instrumental. The track features a series of interesting musical components that all come together to deliver one unique overall vibe.

“Cold Heart” marks the third track Folger has dropped so far this year.

