Dance With a Model – Verse the Legend ft. Matr1x (Official Music Video)

Fresh off the nationwide 2020 MoneyTrain Management interview tour w/the hit single and visual release of “Dream Life” directed by Verse The Legend and filmed by Vanessa Coroya recently highlighted by Yahoo Finance for her critically acclaimed video “Dream Life”. Verse the Legend also made national headlines after reaching #24 out of the top 100 on the Billboard charts for a compilation he collaborated on with various artists including multi-platinum and multi-chartered O.T. Genasis.

Dance With a Model is the single we speak of that is the new sound of this industry, and Verse’s business acumen is right in line with the vibe. Once you see the video you’ll understand why – and it’s plain to see. XMB Model Management, the agency celebrated in the “Dance With a Model” music video, is run by CEO, Topez LaShay. Verse The Legend teamed up with producer dynamo PhantomBoss to create this Vegas party masterpiece, and it is the perfect theme song for the modeling firm.

The latest comes from MoneyTrain Management and Verse’s own Life Support Media Group – guaranteed to make you dance away the summer with a Vegas-friendly ode to the fashion industry in the form of a summertime anthem. MoneyTrain Management owner Geo Smith is quoted as saying, “This song is completely timeless. I don’t know how he does it, but Verse the Legend delivers to perfection – every time.” The song is a house music hybrid blend of hip hop, pop, and techno – a smash hit for sure. Las Vegas… you have a winner with this one.

Fashion is a lifestyle, like music, art, and entertainment – and nowhere is this more true than in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. With everyone having the most extreme form of cabin fever ever, it’s only right that we all celebrate and party to a new sound – something in season and in style, just what the doctor ordered this post-quarantine for your party pandemic needs. It is the hit single entitled “Dance With a Model”, off of Verse the Legend’s album “His Story Explained” (a collection of hits with Joe “Space Owl” Meyers).

“Dance w/aModel” coming to a pool party near you. Ride the wave – if you can.www.VerseTheLegend.com

