D’Angelo Garza aka Sauce.K (Greeley’s Best Artist)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

If you haven’t listened to Sauce. K yet, it is highly recommended to hop onto the wave as soon as possible as the Colorado Artist could be performing in another show near you!

D’Angelo Garza goes by the stage name Sauce.K is Greeley’s Upcoming Artist in the rap game. The Artist has been making noise with his recent Single ‘Envy’! A month after the release, the track has reached over 50,000 Streams and counting! When a local Journalist in the Northern Colorado area asked Sauce.K what keeps him going despite all the negativity from his local City.

The Artist responded with “My main Inspiration is becoming the First Artist in my city to get this far in such a short amount of time. And I feel like I’ve already done what most couldn’t or haven’t done. Despite how much people try to bring me down, I always find a way to rise up. Thanks to all the loyal fans & Supporters across the world.”

If you haven’t listened to Sauce.K yet, it is highly recommended to hop onto the wave as soon as possible as the Colorado Artist could be performing in another show near you! The Artist’s majorly played tracks are Reminisce, No Options Feat King Kxmi & Envy. All of which have been awarded plaques from the Music Streaming awards.

For all Social Media and Music Platforms click the link below.