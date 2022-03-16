Davante Shumate is an Unstoppable Force From Detroit

Putting in work behind the scenes is what separates the good from the great, and Davante Shumate is the epitome of doing just that. Pair that with the support from his family and hometown; he is an unstoppable force. A boxer from Detroit, he trains five days a week, even when he has no immediate fights. Knowing that it’s more than just physical work, he is dedicated to a custom diet created by his father to remain top tier.

He is devoted to keeping himself in prime condition, staying ready, and mastering his chosen craft. With three fights scheduled for 2022, his debut fight remains imprinted in his mind, with a packed house cheering him on and thousands in attendance. Living and breathing boxing 24/7, Shumate is a fascinating fighter, and one people will continue to keep an eye on.