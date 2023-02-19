Dave Skillz From Military to Rap Star

Dave Skillz’s transition from the Navy to a rap star is a testament to the fact that it is never too late to pursue your dream

David Boyd, better known by his stage name Dave Skillz, is a former Engineering Aide in the United States Navy who made the transition to become a successful rap star. Boyd served in the Navy and was attached to the Seabees NMCB 74 & NMCB 5, where he traveled to various countries like Ethiopia, Japan, Guam, Costa Rica, and Djibouti.

While serving in the Navy, Skillz began releasing freestyle mixtapes, which received positive feedback from DJs. It was this feedback that convinced him that it was time to leave the Navy and pursue his passion for a music career. After his service, Skillz attended the Art Institute of Los Angeles to study audio production before returning to his hometown of Atlanta to finish his education and take music seriously.

In 2018, Boyd released his debut album, Juicin Thru The City, under his stage name Dave Skillz. The album featured the hit song “Runnin Loose” produced by Atlanta producers Nard & B, who are known for their work with Migos. Juicin Thru The City gained over one million streams worldwide and established Dave Skillz as a rising star in the music industry.

Since his departure from the Navy, Dave Skillz has been on tour, seen in two editions of XXL magazine, released several stunning music videos, received over one million streams, and even acted in the movie “Out On A Lim” on Tubi. He has also started his own production company, Level Up Sound, which aims to raise the sound experience in music and visuals to the next level.

Dave Skillz’s music is known for its unique blend of genres, including rap, pop, and R&B. He uses his life experiences and the things he has witnessed in the world to create music that resonates with his listeners. His music is characterized by high energy, catchy beats, and clever wordplay.

Dave Skillz’s transition from the Navy to a rap star is a testament to the fact that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. He used the skills he learned in the Navy, combined them with his passion for music, and created a successful career for himself. Skillz’s story is an inspiration to anyone who has ever felt that they could not pursue their dreams. Dave Skillz is proof that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, anything is possible.

