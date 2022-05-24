David Shine Releases Hilarious Comedy Rap Album: Slow N*gga Melodies

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The album is full of funny lyrics that will have you laughing out loud but also showcases David’s songwriting ability.

David Shine, the comedian, and rapper known for his hilarious comedy sketches have just released a new comedy rap album titled Slow N*gga Melodies. The album is a collection of funny tracks that consists of David’s goofy brand of humor in the “slow lane”. At least that’s what he calls it after stating what he feels his lane for music is. “Just goofy and non-serious, but also good music at the same time” he also adds. If you’re in the mood for some hilarious comedy raps, look no further than David Shine.

The album is full of funny lyrics that will have you laughing out loud but also showcases David’s songwriting ability. David Shine is a comedian who has been entertaining audiences for years but is finding much success in using rap to gain fans comedically. Not to be compared to a parody artist, he mixes comedy with original music which makes him even more talented. If you’re a fan of laughing, then you’ll love David Shine. Be sure to check out his album today where all music is streamed

Follow David Shine: https://www.instagram.com/iamdavidshine/