Davidthadudee is Set to Drop his New Hit Single “Keepin it real with God”

David Mullins, aka Davidthadudee, is on his way to catapulting his music career into the stratosphere. Davidthadudee is from Broward County, Florida, and grew up in a musical household with his father being a DJ. Davidthadudee developed an extreme passion for music and started to write his own music at the age of 8. He gives credit to the artists he listened to as a kid such as 50 Cent, Scarface, UGK, and Ludacris for helping him develop his craft. Davidthadudee is one of the great lyricists of this generation and when you listen to his music there is no denying this fact. He pours his heart and soul into his lyrics for all his fans to resonate with.

Davidthadudee has faced and overcomes many obstacles in his life, and he uses these circumstances to deliver a powerful message in his music. He has overcome drug addiction, homelessness, and years of negative self-talk and by the grace of God has risen to the man he is today. Davidthadudee wants all his fans out there to know that through Christ anything is possible. He has a new single dropping at any moment titled “Keepin it real with God ” featuring Najie Dun. This authentic single is sure to touch your heart and inspire all its listeners. This is a thrilling time for Davidthadudee as he embarks on the next phase of his career. Be sure to follow Davidthadudee to keep up with all his latest projects and follow his inspiring life.

