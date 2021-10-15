Dax Drops ‘Pain Paints Paintings’ Album Featuring Lecrae, Snow Tha Product, Yelawolf and More

Less than a week after wrapping his successful 10-city Self Proclaimed tour, Dax has unveiled that his debut studio album, “Pain Paints Paintings.” These are undoubtable Biblical bars so prepare to praise God over these beats. The 16-song project features supporting roles from Lecrae, Snow Tha Product, Nasty C, Yelawolf, Tom Macdonald and Clever. Thus far Dax had released just two singles […]

Less than a week after wrapping his successful 10-city Self Proclaimed tour, Dax has unveiled that his debut studio album, “Pain Paints Paintings.” These are undoubtable Biblical bars so prepare to praise God over these beats. The 16-song project features supporting roles from Lecrae, Snow Tha Product, Nasty C, Yelawolf, Tom Macdonald and Clever.

Thus far Dax had released just two singles from this long-awaited album, “Propaganda” Ft. Tom MacDonald (3.1M views) and “40 Days 40 Nights” Ft. Nasty C (1.2M views.) “Propaganda” peaked at the #3 spot on iTunes Music for Hip Hop and trended in the US for 13 days. Nasty C’s huge popularity helped “40 Days 40 Nights” trend on Twitter in South Africa while also trending at #3 on YouTube for 7 days.

The over 35K comments between the two visuals is a testament to the deeply personal relationship DAX shares with his world wide fanbase. They know the one thing they can count on from DAX is that he leaves it all on the field for them, each and every time.

