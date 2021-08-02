DAX’ Drops Visuals For His Song “Child of God”

It’s been a little under two years since DAX released his internationally viral single, “Dear God”, and today, as that visual sits on over 38M views, he releases the follow-up which is also the first single from his forthcoming debut album. Whereas “Dear God” saw DAX questioning God even as he declared himself a believer, “Child of God” finds DAX in a stronger place spiritually, having reconnected both with his faith and with his maker. The video, debuted yesterday by UPROXX, is currently trending #13 in the US.

“Child of God” stays true to DAX’s proclivity for releasing relatable lyrical content paired with incredibly cinematic, often film-inspired visuals and this formula has served him well. His YouTube channel averages 500K streams daily, 527M in just the past 9 months, with a subscriber base of close to 4M. Likewise, the deeply personal nature of many of his lyrics, and the expertise of his delivery has his Spotify enjoying 2.2M monthly listeners and over 550K subscribers.

Watch “Child of God” below and tune in on the socials for future singles and album release info.