Daylyt And J. Cole flow like water in a river on “A Plate Of Collard Greens.” Listen up!

J. Cole has finally got a collaboration with an emcee that he’ll have some difficulty cooking. Luckily, he and Daylyt are not on that type of time. The pair flow effortlessly over a beat roduced by Python p & Saint Pat. This is beautiful and speaks volumes to the depth of Coles’s love of the culture. And Daylyt, an accomplished battle rapper, is no slouch in his adoration either.

Check it out.