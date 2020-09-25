Deams Reps Amsterdam With “The Grand Designer” Video

Recently Amsterdam rapper Deams, dropped his new track “The Grand Designer.” Following up on his work with DJ Premier, Guru, Ice-T, Big Daddy Kane, De La Soul, Jeru the Damaja and Chuck D of Public Enemy, Deams drops “The Grand Designer” with a self-described lyrical style called, “Metaphysical Braggadocio.” Building on his impressive list of collaborative artists, this song is a step into the solo light as Deams has once again proven to listeners that he has what it takes to get your ear. With drums that bang and bars that grab your ear, theres no telling how this track will resonate from the United State to across the pond in the Netherlands and Italy where this song was originally created.
Hailing from the Netherlands and describing his sound as a mix of his personal interests like mythology, ancient history, metaphysics, Deams also avoids going too deep for some Hip-Hop fans that are more into production than the lyrics. Lyrical while also including a musicality that all music fans can ascribe to, Deams is proving his sound is global and all encompassing.
“I keep it accessible, entertaining and created what I call “Metaphysical Braggadocio'” Deams explained. “[I’m]making bold statements that I build the Pyramids, that I’m the new Buddha, the author of ancient books like the Bhagavad Gita and so on, while still dropping gems to broaden the mind.”
This is a hard hitting banger laced by Italian producer Orco, and Deams adds to it with bold religious infused statements like claims that he built the Pyramids, that he’s the new Buddha, the author of ancient books like the Tao Te Ching. As a listener you will be taken on an exciting journey to the metaphysical and mystic world of Deams while he delivers a breath of fresh air to the current state of Hip Hop