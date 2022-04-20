Detroit’s Reese RP Hopes To Be The Next Big Thing

Being very versatile and having the ability of coming up with his songs as fast as an hour, Reese RP brings forth a sound in his music that is unlike others. Reese RP currently resides in Detroit, MI and states that he began to make music in 2014 with his cousins, however, he picked it back up in 2016 but began to take it seriously in 2020. The first track Reese recorded was around December of 2014 at the Green Field Plaza in Oak Park Michigan. His genre would be around the areas of HipHop, Rap, RnB, and Pop. Additionally, an album he just recently released is titled, ‘HONER,’ a 29-track project that was released January of 2022.

Reese RP shared during our interview that soon after high school, for some reason, he couldn’t stay out of trouble every 30 days, having police contact, nothing too serious, he states, but just so frequently. He further mentions that during this time, he was going through a phase of becoming a man so it was hard for him to try to appease the lifestyle he was living and also handle his responsibilities. He totaled three of his cars within three months and did not get another car until a year and a half later. During this time, he says, he has had nothing to do and nowhere to go so he was stuck in the house. Around February 2019, his baby mother had sent him a message through Instagram, informing him that a baby she just gave birth to a month prior could possibly be his, so as all of this going on in his life, he was hit with yet another curveball. After getting the DNA test and finding out he actually had a son, it was life changing for Reese. Everything pretty much was going uphill from there, however, he would say that it was the most traumatic time of his life.

As time continued to pass he used his son as motivation and continued to release multiple projects, with titles being, ‘BG Rees – BGTM,’ ‘Young Chapo,’ ‘Revision,’ ‘BGTM PT.2,’ Rated R,’ ‘Rees RP – RP Crazy,’ Born A Boss,’ ‘Brothers Through Loyalty,’ ‘Outbound,’ ‘Chinese – V,’ ‘BGrees vs Reesrp,’ and ‘Honor.’ He is currently working on a secret project that will be released later this year.

After music, Reese RP wishes to run his own music label to create opportunities for underground artists, the less fortunate, and people who do not already have an established career or connections in the music industry. his next moves are to plan to book a lot of more interviews and also he is going to start throwing his own concerts in the city he was born in, Detroit, and also to go on tour while creating a chance for people to get their music heard across the world along with himself. He plans on establishing a solid fan base and pushing his album, ‘HONOR,’ on the charts. A message he would want to leave the audience with is that he would want the people to understand that he is promoting a new phrase and basically a movement anyone can be an RP if they are genuine, unique, smooth, and confident individuals. He does not promote anything other than that. When it comes to his music and the message, he wants to be able to please all types of people and relate to whatever that may be going through at that time. He hopes to let people into his life more as if they personally knew him, to create a closer bond with Reese RP and all of his fans.

You can stream his music now on all streaming platforms, and be sure to follow Reese RP on all of his social media outlets to stay up to date with everything @reesrpmusic