Hip-Hop will never die.

The video for “Fire & Water” by Diamond D, featuring Skyzoo and RJ Payne, is straight-up raw Hip-Hop at its finest. The bars and Diamond D’s signature Boom-Bap production hit hard, giving off that perfect mix of classic vibes with a fresh twist. It’s a reminder that Diamond D is still a legend holding it down for real, authentic Hip-Hop.