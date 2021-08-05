Dimitri McDowell Taps Beam For “Contact” Remix

Dimitri McDowell linked with Beam to drop the new video for the remix to th song “Contact.” Take a listen!

Jamaica, Queens New York native, Dimitri McDowell just released an electric video for his latest single, “Contact” featuring BEAM.

On the record, the R&B/soul artist returns back to his roots with the Caribbean vibe, with both the song and video exploring the excitement of connecting with a lover on the dance floor.

The track is centered around a continuous beat with colorful synths that finds Dimitri performing, while serenading on a packed dance floor.

Stimulating, captivating, and passionate, “Contact” remix serves as the perfect anthem for Summer 2021. As Dimitri strives forward in his career, he continues to bring various waves of cultures together and forward.

Speaking on the record, Dimitri states, “It’s my time to display my gift, so getting back to my Caribbean roots was a must! I have to give people all of me, starting with culture.”

Dimitri has cemented himself as one of the most exciting new artists by being a 4-time winner of Apollo Legend and a 2-time winner of McDonald’s Gospel Fest. Exuding raw passion, the soulful singer’s credits include Billboard renowned singles such as “To My Bed” by Chris Brown, “Something New” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and “Dangerous Games” by 112.

“Contact” remix will catch your attention on the first listen! So run, don’t walk to add this vibrant single to your summer playlists.