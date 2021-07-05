Director Ali Shares His Thoughts on the Future of Music Videos

Brand placement in a music video is not a new concept, but Ali foresees it to continue dominating the scene in the future. The only issue is that some of the directors are overdoing it and should cut back a little. He advises directors to pay more attention to the content in music videos.

The music industry is evolving faster than ever. New platforms are coming up each year and making it easier for new talents to establish themselves and build their brand. These new platforms are reshaping the practices in the industry and everyone is starting to adapt to the new changes. There are more creative tools than ever to help an artist be successful in their career. This has opened doors for experimenting, getting more creative, and delivering an amazing experience to fans.

The fast-evolving technologies have made it easier for young talents to get into music video direction. Expert music video directors like Ali can foresee what may happen based on the current industry trends.

He has been in the industry for almost a decade now and therefore is best placed to predict future happenings. He entered the industry back in 2011, starting as an artist but later dropping his path as an artist due to personal reasons. He has since then partnered with B Young, the British-Turkish rapper, who is his younger brother. They have formed a strong partnership where B Young takes care of the audios and Ali takes care of everything related to videos.

Having had a big breakthrough in 2017-2018, Ali has worked with some of the bigger production houses and record labels, improving his skills and perfecting his craft. He believes that the music video scene is thriving and there is more accessibility to equipment with the convenience that every director desires. It’s the perfect moment for the young creatives to let their ideas flow and show the world what they can offer.

Director Ali believes that content is the key and that directors need to understand the brand and the artist’s character. Some music video directors are not giving attention to the brand and style of the artist for whom they are creating music videos. This is one of the main reasons he ventured into directing videos after spending years managing artists and brands. He argues that you can only realize success in the music video scene by creating quality videos that match the style and vibe of the artist.

He believes that there will be an increase in demand for interactive music videos. Ali argues that directors will be forced to level up their game as the audience find interactive videos more interesting. Interactive music videos can effectively create an active fanbase for the artist. It’s the perfect way to capitalize on the fast-moving technological advancements in recent years. Everything exists to connect with the audience better and should be utilized to the fullest.

Filmmaking is making its way into music videos. Ali is already looking to gradually incorporate the filmmaking concepts in his videos. The concepts will make music videos more exciting and he intends to use them as a stepping stone to later move into filmmaking.

Though he loves to operate as a one-person team, Ali desires to one day work with some of the most prominent music video directors such as Meji Alabi, KLVDR, and the main man, Director X.