DJ Belal Awad Stuns the World With New Music

DJ Belal Awad drops new music, and we are vibing hard to it! We got the opportunity to sit with him to discuss what drives his musical influence.
AllHipHop: What do you like most about playing music?
DJ Belal Awad: I love feeling the energy of the room and the crowd. I enjoy watching how a slight change in melody or tempo, it can really excite everybody to dance and cheer, or even jump with their arms held high!
AllHipHop: What inspired you to start playing and making music?
DJ Belal Awad: I grew up on Darude – Sandstorm and that’s probably a track that really got things going for me in the electronic dance world. It gave me a new feeling and I wanted to be a part of it with my own sounds since I was little.
AllHipHop: Which instrument did you play in High School?
DJ Belal Awad: I used to play the trumpet back in high school and some piano also. This opened up my mind, body, and soul to really pursue my musical passions!
AllHipHop: What’s your process for dealing with performance anxiety?
DJ Belal Awad: As a DJ, it’s nice to just be able to stick close to my own energy and vibrate from there. I’m experienced enough to know how to calm my nerves before a show with stuff to focus me for a big performance! I also feed off the energy of the crowd once that first beat drops, it’s really surreal!
AllHipHop: What motivates you to create?
DJ Belal Awad: Making new original music that stands out to people and makes them want to be a part of my brand. For people to hear my sound and then want to be a part of its vision. That always keeps me motivated and inspired!
AllHipHop: When can we expect your new music to be streamed?
DJ Belal Awad: Releasing new music at the end of the year! I want to release lots more next year with an album that’s also currently being worked on.
