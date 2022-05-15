DJ Cassius Cain Is The Force To Be Reckoned With The World Needs To Know

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Serial entrepreneur and DJ, DJ Cassius Cain, is a force to be reckoned with. As the owner of the thriving brand Mixtape Messiah Daily, he continuously reinvents himself expanding his brand further and further in the music/entertainment business. As the owner of a media company, festival, and renowned MMD studio, he is proving that being a DJ is not the only way he plans to leave a lasting impact on the music business. Gaining notoriety by the DJ coalition, he is a member of chapters in Florida (teambiggarankin), Georgia (Ilovemyplug).

This past year in 2021, Cain moved his MMD recording studio to its 3rd commercial space in Atlanta, Georgia, finding the most success as a business owner since opening up his original studio in 2019. As the facility is a multimillion-dollar facility with over 7000 square feet, Cain has multiple rooms to record talent at a high level, while also providing comfort for guests and entourages with a convenience store, kitchen, game room, green room, and multiple bathrooms.

With a green room, state-of-the-art equipment, and unmeasurable space, he is also able to host parties, and private events, and most importantly facilitate music videos for his clientele. Some of the acts that have utilized the MMD services include Montana Da Mac, Bambino Gold, Deante Hitchcock, Mykko Montana, Bali Baby, ICEWEAR Vezzo, BandGang, Neisha Neshae, Sy Ari Da Kid, Soul4real, Bankroll Fresh, Street Money Boochie, Slick Pulla, Sada Baby, Warhol.ss, Druski, Marissa, Roscoe Dash, Dutchess of Ink, and DaeDae.

DJ Cain has worked hard to create a sustainable brand, as a DJ, businessman, artist manager, concert curator, executive producer, and influencer. As he has been influential in the careers of many rising superstars, he has invested a lot of time and resources into the career of female rapper Bali Baby. As her current manager, Cain is making sure she is getting her proper footing to be an impactful force in Hip Hop culture. As DJ Cassius Cain continues to be a power player in the game, he has plans on shifting the culture in a way the world has never seen before.