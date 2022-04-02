Dj Chizzle Ranks Amongst Top Dj’s In Miami

Open format DJ & Producer, Miami-based Chizzle is known for his high-energy sets & is truly a force to be reckoned with. Chizzle studies the audience & seamlessly blends every genre from hip-hop, electro, Latin, house, & current hits across the nation & internationally.

Chizzle has earned his place as one of the most in-demand open-format DJs playing over 200 shows a year. He has played coast to coast across top nightclubs including LIV (Miami), E11even (Miami), 1Oak (NYC & Tokyo), The Grand (Boston), Avalon Mohegan (CT), Hyde Beach (Miami), Trio (Charleston), Tunnel (Chicago), Summit (Austin), Daer (FTL) & Lex (Reno). Chizzle’s unique style has propelled him to showcase his skills in nightlife entertainment across the nation & internationally in New York, Tokyo, Osaka Japan, Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Hawaii, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Austin, Sacramento, Reno, OKC, Nashville, & D.C.

Chizzle has been a supporting act for artists including Drake, Future, Diplo, Dillon Francis, RL Grime, Travis Scott, A-Trak, Swae Lee, Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, Borgeous, ASAP Ferg, Cash Cash, Loud Luxury, Carnage, Nora En Pure, and others. His remixes have been played on the biggest stages including Ultra & EDC by top universal talent including Marshmello, Tiesto, Diplo, The Chainsmokers, & Major Lazer.

Performing internationally has led Chizzle to play in front of high-profile celebrities on a nightly basis. His corporate client list ranges from Tiffany & Co, Soul Cycle, Equinox, Hugo Boss, Lululemon, Victoria’s Secret, Disney, EA Sports, JP Morgan, IMax, & Redbull.

Chizzle’s remixes & custom music edits are featured regularly on Diplo & Friends, Pitbull’s Globalization, and every DJ record pool in the world including DJ City, Headliner Music Club, Club Killers, & BPM Supreme. Chizzle’s live mixes have gained much attention, which led him to become a live guest DJ mixer on Miami’s top party radio station, Power 96.5 & Orlando’s Power 95.3.

This momentum has led him to become the official tour DJ for Austin Mahone. This has given Chizzle the opportunity to perform internationally in front of crowds of 60,000+ in Madrid & Japan. Chizzle is truly a force to be reckoned with & paving the way to be one of the elite open-format DJs in the world.

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/djchizzle/

WEBSITE: http://chizzlethedj.com/