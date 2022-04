International producer and songwriter DJ Eevichov returned to the spotlight with his newest track ‘Riptides’. ‘Riptides’ features an eerie mix of different samples and instrumentals to create an interesting listen from start to finish. The new single follows up his earlier EP release ‘Summer Days’. You can listen to DJ Eevichov here: You can follow DJ Eevichov […]

International producer and songwriter DJ Eevichov returned to the spotlight with his newest track ‘Riptides’. ‘Riptides’ features an eerie mix of different samples and instrumentals to create an interesting listen from start to finish. The new single follows up his earlier EP release ‘Summer Days’.

