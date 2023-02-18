DJ Eramatic Shares La Medelo Remix Video Feat Tonio Luv 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DJ Eramatic is an artist that makes a very unique style of music. His style is a mix between Latin, Afro Beats, Dembow, and Reggaeton. This mixture is a sound the industry has not heard in this way. DJ Eramatic started perfecting this style and sound in 2009 and has created something special for the world to hear.

DJ Eramatic just dropped the video to his latest remix featuring Tonio Luv. The name of the record is La Modelo Remix and it is a banger that the clubs are going to love. This is truly a record that will get the women on the dance floor, partying until the sun comes out. It’s catchy, feel-good music that the crowd can sing along to. The visual for the record is pretty simple but speaks volumes. Two artists in the studio recording this masterpiece of a song, singing their hearts out and creating a good vibe all will love to hear.

DJ Eramatic lives by the quote ” Work all day and sleep when you’re dead.” Eramatic has big plans for the future, his ultimate goal is to work with Chris Brown. In the meantime, he plans to travel from state to state promoting his brand and increasing his fanbase.