DJ Gecko Is a Trendsetter Paying Homage to His Roots

One decision can alter the trajectory of your life forever. That decision can be anything that requires you to step out of your comfort zone to achieve what you want in life. Enter DJ Gecko. Musical powerhouse and esteemed artist DJ Gecko, born Eric Daniel Mendoza, CEO of “Latin Sounds Music”, chose to raise the bar and cater his […]

One decision can alter the trajectory of your life forever. That decision can be anything that requires you to step out of your comfort zone to achieve what you want in life. Enter DJ Gecko.

Musical powerhouse and esteemed artist DJ Gecko, born Eric Daniel Mendoza, CEO of “Latin Sounds Music”, chose to raise the bar and cater his music to the world. Little did he know his remix discography would be appreciated and garner much international recognition from communities globally. From highly esteemed remixes to beautiful live sets, DJ Gecko knows how to throw a party and gives his audience a profound experience that enthralls the avid listener and makes them come back for more.

Nowadays, it’s rare to rub shoulders with acts that bring worthy content to the table. For example, superstars like DJ Gecko have an innate capability to bring people together by purposely intermingling themes of his Latin roots and radiating a passion that many can call home. For example, DJ Gecko keeps fans entertained by his creative approach to DJ Sets and paying homage to his roots; it’s indisputable that his music reflects his life story and where he is on his journey creatively.

Musicians, let alone DJs, who find ways of entertaining their fanbase beyond the music, add more social proof to their platform and foster more opportunities for long-term fan support.

DJ Gecko has invested heavily into his craft to make his dream a reality; he’s working his sound in an untapped realm and pursuing more ways to perfect his work through collaboration. DJ Gecko is also committed to bringing his unique approach to the Latino Music world, reminding listeners that there is no limit to blurring the lines and instilling one’s character in the industry. He knows his level of responsibility, and he’s no foreigner to the nuances of well-executed craftsmanship. While wearing many hats, it’s clear that he achieved much more than most DJs in his lane. DJ Gecko is ready to bring you new hits in 2022. So stay tuned!

https://www.instagram.com/DjGecko/