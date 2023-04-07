DJ Holiday Taps Wiz Khalifa & O.T. Genasis In “No Stress” Out Via Partnership With trac Distribution

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DJ Holiday’s relationships and tenure in hip-hop has allowed him to work with the best of the best.

Holiday season!” Once you hear this tag, you immediately know the song is a banger. Based in Atlanta and best known for his contributions to the mixtape era, DJ Holiday has played a crucial role in the rise of endless greats in the rap game. Now, he returns with his newest single titled “No Stress,” tapping Wiz Khalifa and O.T. Genasis, releasing via trac distribution.

Speaking on how the song came to fruition, Holiday states, “I had the beat for a minute from this new producer, YS on the beat from Jersey. I listened to that beat for weeks but didn’t know what to do with it! The flute on it had me mesmerized, just didn’t know who to give it to.”

Of course, getting two superstars on one track is no easy feat. But Holiday’s relationships and tenure in hip-hop has allowed him to work with the best of the best.

“O.T. has always been one of my favorites, and I always told him we was gon’ get one in every time he came to Atlanta,” Holiday states. “So I sent him the beat, he destroyed the hook, and I thought it was instant heat. It was definitely giving me a ‘Push It’ and “Cut It’ vibes.” Only thing missing was my Pittsburgh big dog, Wiz Khalifa!! His fanbase is next level, and they always showed me love from ‘Cabin Fever 2’ days, so I thought it was only right knowing how big this record could possibly be to put him on it! ‘No Stress’ was born from there.”

“No Stress” is for anyone who’s stressed out and needs a pick-me-up because you know it could be worse! Holiday wants fans to turn this on when that Cashapp or direct deposit that they’ve really been needing comes in.

Regardless, it’s Holiday Season!

“No Stress” follows the release of his previous single, “2 Seater,” featuring Quavo & 21 Savage.