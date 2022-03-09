DJ Jellita Releases New EP ‘Meditation’

DJ Jellita has been on the grind for quite some time, bu has a new EP that may be his breakthrough.

Rising artist DJ Jellita has been on the grind in the underground electro scene for quite some time. Starting out by DJing for his local parties in college, the artist has decided to give his career a shot.

DJ Jellita made his debut on all streaming platforms with a brand new 4 pack of songs titled ‘Meditation’. The EP offers an interesting listen from start to finish, offering a wide array of different styles from fast-paced drops to slow, more chill instrumentation.

The artist has been working hard on more music and is getting ready to drop his next couple of singles within the next couple of weeks.

You can listen to DJ Jellita here:

You can follow DJ Jellita here: https://instagram.com/ericjemielita