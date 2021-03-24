DJ Jo Iyce to Release His Flavorful New Instrumental Album ‘Iyce Creme’

(AllHipHop Music)
DJ Jo Iyce is excited to announce the release of his new instrumental album entitled ‘Iyce Creme’.This new project will be readily available to the public on April 15, 2021. The album’s release serves as a treat to all pop culture fans who enjoy quality-produced music.
DJ Jo Iyce has always been noted for his impressive work that never fails to invigorate fans worldwide. DJ Jo Iyce is a name associated with quality productions and is steadily generating massive attention across the music world. He is a creative individual with vast experience.
His works have reached audiences globally and have served to inspire prodigious music icons, including Sean “P Diddy” Combs, the CEO/Founder of BadBoy Records, who stated that “DJ Jo Iyce is on his way to greatness. He is already great.”
Several DJs are currently making the hip-hop world proud; however, DJ Jo Iyce is on another level. His musical production and delivery can only be described as mesmerizing and addicting. He offers his listeners the best quality sounds and beats full of inspiration and energy.
Born in Corona Queens, New York and now coming from the DMV area, he has gained an interest in music after witnessing the powerful impact it has on people’s lives and the value it adds to our culture and community.
He decided a long time ago that he would strive for greatness by investing in his talent and committing to music production to one day attract the attention of millions.
Through hard work, determination, passion, and dedication to the music industry and culture, he achieved this, establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with. DJ Jo Iyce is a professional who has worked with some of the most well-known names and brands in the music and entertainment industry.
He continues to break new ground throughout his fascinating career, producing exceptional music and gaining more experience; This includes his broadcast experience at WVAI 101.3 Jamz 101jamz.com (The Jo Iyce Show) ft. Sherell Rowe Fridays 8 pm-10 pm and The Iyce Break at WKYS 93.9 from 11 pm to 12 am. His music is available on platforms including Pandora and Apple Music which includes albums such; ‘The Pink Tape,’ ‘The Black Tape,’ and ‘Seven Seconds.’
‘Iyce Creme’ promises to be innovative, creative, and melodious, and fans will have an exhilarating experience listening to this work of art. Learn much more about DJ Jo Iyce at https://linktr.ee/Joiyceworld
Follow his social media pages on Instagram (@joiyceworld) and Youtube (The Jo Iyce Show).