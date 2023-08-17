DJ Just Dizle, Jwalt and KRollin Release Late Summer Heat “Feelin’ Alive!”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Summer has made its grand entrance, and what better way to embrace its arrival than by immersing ourselves in a collection of sensational new melodies? DJ Just Dizle drops the official music video for “FEELIN ALIVE,” a collaboration with Jwalt and KRollin. Just Dizle is on the beat, young Bay Area icon, Jwalt hosts the rhymes, and the hook is delivered by KRollin.

The song kicks off with an infectious bassline that segues seamlessly into a chorus so captivating that you’ll find yourself singing along after a single listen. Jwalt and KRollin execute their vocals flawlessly, instilling a sense of living your most vibrant life through their lyrics. The accompanying video showcases their camaraderie with friends, rooftop revelry, food, and joyous cruising through city streets—an encapsulation of seizing every summer instant to the fullest.

“FEELIN ALIVE” might be a late entry into summer playlists, but it is also a perfect way to ride out the rest of the season with positivity and a wave of good vibes.