DJ Primetime Taps DaiDmb, Heartless Kid, & HBK Jachi for Valentine’s Day Anthem “Lovers & Friends”

DJ Primetime has a perfect song for the looming Valentines day with the perfect message said in “Lovers And Friends.”

DJ Primetime is proving to be the master of holiday hits, as his recent release, just ahead of Valentine’s Day, is a soothing vibe that will set the mood for this special night. Love is in the air, and as cliche that might sound, DJ Primetime sure knows how to set the mood. His latest track, “Lovers & Friends,” featuring DaiDmb, Heartless Kid, & HBK Jachi creates a seductive trance that pulls you in as the trio glide over the beat and serenade the audience. Throughout the song, they harmonize on having loyalty, respect, and trust in a relationship — and most importantly being there “through the thick and thin.” And no matter what happens, they still will be friends, which illustrates even more how much love and respect they have for one another.

“The message behind the song is you should be friends and lovers, so if it doesn’t work out, you’ll still have a friendship,” he says.

The track is just a little over two minutes and is full of introspective moments, as the trio reflects on love, friendship, and having undying loyalty till the end. DJ Primetime and the crew shine on this one, delivering a classic ride-or-die anthem and securing Primetime as one of the most talented DJs and producers in the game right now.

With so many varying “occasion/ holiday” hits, Primetime is proving that he has more to offer with each release. His next release will be on another major holiday, 4/20 — where he’s collaborating with Lex, 1TakeJay, and YN Jay,” — The next single is sure to be smoking.

