DJ Rebuttal Speeds Up The Tempo With Release Of “The Come Up”

If you’re looking for upbeat music, the go-to genre for the last decade has been EDM. DJ Rebuttal is an EDM and Hip-hop DJ from Wisconsin who so far has a few iconic records to date. One of his most popular is “The Come Up,” an up-tempo track that can get just about anyone dancing.

The song starts out with a long ambient intro that draws the listener in with its symphony-like synths. After this intro, DJ Rebuttal shows his production talent bringing in the drop, followed by steady four-on-the-floor drums. All of these elements mixed together make for a fully immersive song that can be played at just about any club.

Producing songs like this has helped the young Wisconsin DJ solidify his spot as one of the top producer prospects in the nation. Still no one’s crown yet, DJ Rebuttal is putting in work, working on his next big project.

Until then, check out “The Come Up” on Spotify below: