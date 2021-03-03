DJ Rosegold- ‘Rosegold University’

(AllHipHop Music)
DJ Rosegold is a DJ, producer and creative curator from Mississauga/Toronto, Ontario.
Her DJ catalog includes spinning for the likes of President Barack Obama, Cardi B, Da Baby, Roddy Ricch, and more.
As a creative curator, Rosegold has launched two personal brands, The Hungry Gyal and The House of Milo where she utilizes her rich network and creativity to enhance her own internal brand and beyond.
Recognized as a boss, leader, trendsetter & culture whisperer, Rosegold knows how to engage with her audience to create impactful content that leads to positive influence and is recognized within both her community and internationally.
On her latest EP, ‘Rosegold University,’ the Canadian native is turning it up a notch.
Boasting production on records from the likes of NLE Choppa, 24hrs, and Da Baby, she is unapologetically representing for the ladies and letting the industry know to make room for her queendom.