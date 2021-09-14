DJ Ryan Wolf – “Hit It” Ft. Soulja Boy, Ty Bri and Idd Ackk

DJ Ryan Wolf is back with a new hit single “Hit It.” The track is produced by Philly Ferarri and features Soulja Boy, Ty Bri and IDD Ack. Taking a tune from “take me out to the ballgame,” this Cleveland DJ is not only a producer and A&R but he also is the official DJ for the Cleveland […]

“Pretty Much on this one Heff was going through beats and came across hit it, he said at first it was suppose to be on his album but he felt in his heart that the beat should be for me. Yur Honor put down the reference of the song and we had a good idea of where to go with it.” DJ Ryan Wolf explained. “Heff also really wanted me to be on the hook of the song but I sounded TERRIBLE in my opinion on it so I decided to put Idd Ack on there because of his energy he would be great on the song and we already planned on having Ty on the track. I was on the phone one day with Idd Ack just talking about the song and how I need a feature and he was like “Man, YOU NEED BIG DRACO!!!!!!”





After having been laid off from various administrative positions, Wolf picked up DJing as a hobby to fill time but quickly learned that he was naturally gifted in the art of scratching. He combined this newfound skill with his unshakeable love for music and began to pursue DJing full time. In 2010, he got his first break when he started DJing for his longtime friend Ray Jr who, at the time, had just released a song entitled “Sloppy”.





He later made on-air appearances on Sirius XM Holdings’s Sway N The Morning and Hip-Hop Nation’s Ear Candy with Renada Romain. DJ Ryan Wolf shot to prominence after he was named the official DJ for the Cleveland Browns. With nearly 40 mixtapes over the course of his music career, he has worked with notable acts including DJ Scream, Machine Gun Kelly and OG Ron C among others. He is a Heavy Hitter DJ, member of the world famous Chopstars, a coalition of American DJs and turntablists who perform chopped and screwed remixes of popular songs, and also a DJ and radio personality on Z107.9 (Cleveland, OH), 101.1 (Cincinnati, OH), and 107.5 (Columbus, OH).





In 2020, DJ Ryan Wolf stepped out as an artist. He released his debut album, “Dreams 2 Reality,” under Capital Structure Entertainment. The album full of hits has features from Cleveland artists Roota Bang, Ty Bri, Ray Jr., Fly Tye, and many more. In 2021, Wolf opened a haunted house themed restaurant “The Haunted” in Cleveland Heights.







