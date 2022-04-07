DJ Seth Nizami Is Here With New Music



DJ Seth Nizami was overjoyed when his latest album, Gratitude, hit the charts. The song had become an anthem for music fans and artists alike, as a call to be more grateful for what we have. The album had created many new opportunities for the young producer and DJ, and he was excited about the possibilities this could bring for his career.

“DJ Seth Nizami is one of the most underrated DJs in the game,” proclaims a recent magazine interview. “With his latest album receiving so much critical acclaim, it’s only a matter of time before Seth becomes a household name.” This album means everything to DJ Seth Nizami.

You may not have heard his name until now, but that’s all about to change. This local talent has turned into something respected on an international level, and he plans to continue the momentum with many more songs this year. He has been making a name for himself in the music industry, and this new album has received critical acclaim.

You can stream Seth’s latest album on Spotify or follow him on Instagram @sethanizami