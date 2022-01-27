DJ Shawn G on Being a Source of Inspiration to Upcoming DJ’s

According to DJ Shawn G, success as a DJ is highly determined by your network and skills. He notes that when he first started, he would play at local clubs.

Starting your career as a DJ and eventually establishing your spot in the industry is not an easy task. There are numerous challenges that new DJs face, which can lead some to give up. Having become successful in the field, DJ Shawn G is now a source of inspiration to others in the industry.

He is leveraging his skills and network to help others. Having started in the industry at an early age, he shares his story and lessons learned throughout his journey.

Shawn Germain began DJing at the age of 12. He notes that he has enjoyed listening to music from an early age, and it was through his interest in music that he was drawn to DJing.

He started working on his skills, and by the time he was 16 years old, his career had taken off. He has performed at various A-list celebrity parties and movie premiers, including Jake Gyllenhaal’s “Night Crawler”, in 2014. DJ Shawn G also doubles as a talent manager, event coordinator, and social media manager. His talent management agency, Today’s Tomorrow Group, has partnered with several well-known artists, among them Roc Nation rapper Casanova.

According to DJ Shawn G, success as a DJ is highly determined by your network and skills. He notes that when he first started, he would play at local clubs. It was through this exposure that some of the big clubs came to know him. DJ Shawn G has had the privilege to rub shoulders with high-profile individuals both personally and digitally.

Living in the digital age, he advises upcoming DJs to invest in their brand visibility, noting that when you increase your online visibility, many people also see your work. Interact with your audience as it will help you understand their preference in music guiding you to make your performance more electric, says DJ Shawn.

As an upcoming DJ, you are often given an opening time slot. DJ Shawn explains this means it’s up to you to set the mood, ambiance, and overall success of the event, which is definitely not an easy task for someone just getting started. However, he adds that while it can be challenging, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

He says the secret is staying focused, giving it your level best, and embracing the crowd. Energy is infectious, and how you start the performance will dictate the general mood, says DJ Shawn. He recommends creating a perfect vibe for everyone by having a diverse mix, as it will help you build energy on the dance floor.

Additionally, DJ Shawn notes the need to be authentic and have a unique selection. When you are true to yourself, people will be able to relate to your content and you as an individual.

DJ Shawn states that getting to where he is has taken time, dedication, and resilience. He learned not to listen to the critics and to push forward even after failure. Today, he is encouraging beginning DJs by sharing the skills that he has gained along the way. DJ Shawn G is helping other artists grow their careers, and assisting them with their social media management.