DJ Ty Street: The Total Entertainment Package Energizing Parties Everywhere

“The DJs have arrived!” This phrase usually means one thing: it’s party time! If you’ve been to a function with an awesome DJ, then you know how well a night can go. Normally, these guys are responsible for two things: keeping the energy up and getting people on the dance floor. A great DJ can make or break your event, and finding someone with both talent and professionalism can feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Luckily, some DJs fully understand the assignment and deliver stellar results. DJ Ty Street, entertainer, and party extraordinaire, is one of them.

DJ Ty Street wears many hats besides mixing and spinning music on the decks. Known for his ability to read the crowd and keep people dancing all night long, DJ Ty Street is the ultimate entertainment package. He is a high-energy performer with a strong country music background and upbringing. As a child, DJ Ty Street was raised by the lead singer of a ‘90s country band in Virginia Beach, Virginia. This rich musical heritage shaped his worldview and prepared him for his future career path. Years later, he found his way into the music industry and discovered that the entertainment business was a natural fit for him.

For 15+ years, DJ Ty Street has been entertaining crowds of all sizes and ages nationally at music festivals across the country. He’s brought party-goers to their feet and opened for notable personalities at some of the biggest country music events. Some of those accomplishments include opening for Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert, Luke Combs, Travis Tritt, Chris Young, Kane Brown, and Morgan Wallen, among others.

Additionally, DJ Ty Street is the official DJ of the Patriotic Festival, which has been featured on CMT (Country Music Television) for the past few years. The festival has been held locally in Virginia for 5 years now, and DJ Ty Street has continued to put his hometown on the map with his prowess on the decks. DJ Ty Street has also been a part of many events sponsored by corporate brands like Monster Energy, Red Bull, Vans, Yuengling, Jack Daniels, and Miller Lite.

DJ Ty Street has continued to hone his skills and steal the show wherever he goes over the years. He was actually just about to announce an enormous step toward one of his major goals when Covid-19 happened. The ensuing lockdowns brought live shows and public gatherings to a halt, which affected much of what DJ Ty Street had planned. Now that normalcy is returning, he hopes to pick things up where he left off. He says some good things are coming, and he will share them with fans in due time.

Continuous learning and improvement remain the backbone of DJ Ty Street’s career as he works towards bigger goals in the future. For him, hard work and consistency are indispensable regardless of how great he becomes, and that’s why he’s looking to expand his portfolio. In the future, DJ Ty Street hopes to play amphitheaters and huge stadium stages as part of a national tour sharing his talent and energy with bigger crowds in more cities alongside big stars in the industry. DJ Ty Street loves writing, and he also wants to explore songwriting while out on the road.