DMV’s Very Own Croc Soo Savvy is Giving the People a New Look, New Sound, and New Purpose!

All I have to say is “The Church Got Something To Say” with this new EP Project titled “Survival Mode” from Lexington Park Maryland’s very own Croc Soo Savvy. Croc is definitely giving them DMV melodic vibes along with a positive message. You will definitely listen to this EP all the way through with no disappointments. By switching both his style and musical approach up, in order to give his listeners more purpose than just entertainment, Croc is here to show everyone that being saved doesn’t mean you fell off.

It only means that you are even more on point! With his leading single titled “Get It” featuring “Billboard Charting Urban Gospel and R&B Recording Artist” Jor’Dan Armstrong, Croc is showing the world that he is here to stay and he means Kingdom business! “Survival Mode” is out and available on all digital streaming platforms.



