D’NME – “On The Way”

Toronto trailblazer D’NME is making waves with the Keenan TreVon assisted single “On The Way.” The independent rapper makes a banger oozing with confidence and a melodic hook from TreVon that is sure to be stuck in your head for weeks. There’s no shortage of lyricism either in his verses, penning buttery smooth bars that flex his accomplishments while coming off hungrier than ever. The Jon Bonus production balances atmospheric with chaos to create a chilled-out trap rap banger that D’NME effortlessly delivers. A veteran in the rap game, he is ready to make this year bigger than ever before!