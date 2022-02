Cleveland’s Doe Boy, signed to Epic Records, is one of the hottest new artist coming out in 2022. We posted his last single with Nardo Wick and G Herbo and now we get another big time track with West Coast crooner Ty Dolla Sign. This song is for the girl who has been down through the ups and downs that Doe Boy has faced throughout his time in the streets trying to get money and stay alive at all costs. Ty Dolla’s verse is on another level, this ain’t no throw away track. Tune in below: