Domani Drops “P.O. Box” EP With Skrilla Baby, Serayah, DC Young Fly & Seddy Hendrix

Domani has released the final EP in his Love Letter Series. Titled P.O. Box, the project includes the track “I Know It” featuring Skilla Baby, which offers insight into a young man’s thoughts when he’s with a woman he likes and contemplating the future.

It also features a remix of the fan favorite “Sneak” featuring actress and singer Serayah, known for her role as Tiana Brown on FOX TV’s#### show Empire. Additionally, the EP carries over the hit song “Forever Lasting” featuring DC Young Fly and Seddy Hendrix. “Forever Lasting,” one of the singles, has gained significant national traction, garnering more than five million streams to date.

Since the release of “Last Letter,” Domani has been busy touring, performing at events such as the Blavity House Party in Nashville, Juneteenth Festival in Chicago with Common and dead prez and shows in Birmingham, Washington D.C., Virginia and more.

He’ll also be performing at Broccoli City on Saturday (July 27), marking his second return to D.C. this year, and a performance scheduled in Vancouver in October. Plans for a fall tour are in the works, as well.