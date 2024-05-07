“Don Mack: The Artist to Watch Summer 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Triathlon” is available now on all major streaming platforms, inviting listeners to delve into its thematic richness and celebrate the collaborative genius of Don Mack and That Mexican OT.

Tampa, FL – April 2024 – Don Mack, a visionary force in the music world, announces the release of his latest single “Triathlon,” featuring That Mexican OT, marking a pivotal moment in his career. The track, celebrated for its dynamic beats and insightful lyrics, showcases Don Mack as the artist to watch in 2024. Filmed by the renowned Trenches Media in Houston, the music video is being mentioned as the video of the year, pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling in music.

Don Mack’s collaboration with That Mexican OT exemplifies the power of artistic synergy, creating a narrative that resonates with fans and critics alike. “Working with Mexican OT was a game-changer. Our combined energies have crafted not just a song but a narrative that resonates deeply with our fans,” Don Mack commented. The single’s release on major platforms like WorldStarHipHop has already captured major traffic, proving the track’s wide appeal and impact.

Looking beyond the immediate success of “Triathlon,” Don Mack continues to disrupt the music industry with his bold approaches and innovative spirit. Known for blending sharp wit with reflective insights, Mack’s music not only entertains but provokes thought and dialogue among his audience. “As an artist, I strive to push boundaries and provoke thought,” stated Don Mack. “‘Triathlon’ is a testament to that commitment, and I am energized when I see how it inspires my fans.”

Don Mack’s journey from the streets of Columbus, OH, to becoming a hip-hop innovator is a testament to resilience, creativity, and unwavering dedication to his art. Each release not only highlights his evolution as an artist deeply engaged with the cultural and societal zeitgeist but also sets new standards within the hip-hop genre.

About Don Mack

Don Mack is known for his dynamic storytelling and innovative sound. His music continues to resonate with fans across the globe, earning him a place at the forefront of the hip-hop revolution.

About Trenches Media

Trenches Media, known for their cutting-edge production techniques, has outdone themselves with the “Triathlon” music video, earning acclaim for their creativity and technical expertise.

Don Mack Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/artist/0oHcrCCiL9LQNTuu8mYB0W

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/artist/don-mack/1513690711

Instagram – instagram.com/ogdonmack

Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/@DonMack813