Donjayythagrimlen – Ball out

In the new video, the West Coast artist embraces the rap star lifestyle filled with fast cars, endless cash, and more. In the lyrics, Don is charismatic, undeniable, and exciting as he raps about living the life of a superstar after overcoming a troubled past.

Introducing Donjayythagrimlen, a rising Compton recording artist with creativity and a lot of promise to succeed. A formerly troubled youth-turned-rapper, Donjayythagrimlen shows us what he has to offer the game with the release of the luxurious visual, titled “Ball Out.”

In the new video, the West Coast artist embraces the rap star lifestyle filled with fast cars, endless cash, and more. In the lyrics, Don is charismatic, undeniable, and exciting as he raps about living the life of a superstar after overcoming a troubled past. Replicating his past led him to serve a long time in prison. For Don, “Ball Out” is a dream come true.

“Ball Out” follows Don’s debut tape, The Fall and The Rise. The new single is the artist’s second release of the year and a lead-up to the rising star’s forthcoming project, currently untitled. Like “Ball Out,” all of Don’s music is available on all streaming platforms via Monopolybreadwinnersent. For more on Donjayythagrimlen, follow the new artist on social media.

Take a look at the Chukey Films-directed visual below.

Connect with Donjayythagrimlen:

https://www.instagram.com/donjayythagrimlen/

https://twitter.com/mbwdonjay

https://www.tiktok.com/@donjayythagrimlen