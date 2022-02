We dont’ really need to say much about this song to get you to press play because, how long have you personally been waiting for new Dr. Dre music? He’s divorced and he’s dropping HEAT. This joint along with 5 others were released via Grand Theft Auto Online expansion a while back and now they’ve made their way to the streaming services. The Contract is now on streaming services here: https://drdre.lnk.to/TheContract