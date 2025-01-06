Drake Pops Offs So Crazy, Mickey Factz Goes Crazy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Listen to Drake’s latest drop, ‘Fighting Irish Freestyle.’ Let us know what you think about it.

Drake is back in the spotlight with his latest drop, “Fighting Irish Freestyle.” This is fresh out, after making history for pushing legal moves after his rap battle. The track is hot, but a debate has ensued over it. Before we get to that, let us break down this song just a but. The rest can be handled in the comment, by you.

You can hear Drake simmering. He still has to get some things off his chest in this freestyle that is full of cryptic innuendos. Drake avoids naming names, but everybody – fans and critics – are dissecting every bar. They want to know the targets of these subliminal shots.

Public reaction has been mixed. Some fans have praised the track as a return to form for the Canadian. Others weren’t as impressed. One person who was impressed was Mickey Factz, an MC that now teaches rap. He said, “Drake is dead nice when its time to be.”

The question now is, who—or what—is Drake aiming at this time? Hip-Hop is watching closely.

Here is what Mickey Factz said about it:

Idc what NONE OF YALL SAY…



DRAKE IS DEAD NICE WHEN ITS TIME TO BE… OMGGGGGG https://t.co/SF7eUJ3er3 — IG: Mickey.Factz (@MickeyFactz) January 3, 2025

Others had jokes. What say you?